With more than a third of UK veterans now aged 80 or above, around 650,000 people, frontline professionals in healthcare, policing, housing, social care and local authorities are increasingly likely to encounter veterans with complex needs. Many older veterans do not identify themselves as such, meaning they may miss out on specialist support and services. The course equips staff with simple, practical steps built around the core approach of Identify, Record and Assist. Learners are supported to recognise veteran status, ensure it is accurately recorded, for example on GP records, and signpost or refer individuals to appropriate third sector and specialist veteran organisations.