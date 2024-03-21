An artificial intelligence company is to base its global headquarters in Llandysul - bringing 50 jobs to south Ceredigion.
As reported by the Cambrian News in October, Delineate is to base its headquarters in west Wales and plans to open them next month.
To mark the opening, the company is appealing for local primary school children to help welcome visitors.
The new office will house 50 employees working across a range of roles in the business, whose innovative approach to conducting surveys helps brands understand their customers and the world in real-time to make better business decisions.
Delineate is the first business in this research technology sector to establish a presence in the area. The company’s decision to choose West Wales as the centre of operations for its global customer base, will help to strengthen the Welsh tech sector and open up opportunities for local people.
The Delineate team will be running a month-long competition to find the perfect ‘Croeso’ sign for the headquarters and will be displaying all entries at the new Llandysul base.
The winners of the competition will be invited to the official office opening in April, and their school will receive a prize to support their own STEM learning.
Commenting on the launch of the competition, Delineate CEO and founder, James ‘JT’ Turner, said: “Our decision to locate our headquarters in Ceredigion is not only good news for businesses, but also for young people in the area who, without these growth opportunities, could face very different futures.
“We want our next generation of technology pioneers to join us on our journey, and that’s why we are asking for the help in designing our office Croeso design”.
“We will continue to build relationships across schools, colleges and community groups in West Wales, helping to shine a light on the opportunities to build a high value career without having to move out of the county.
“Our client base may be global but we are proudly Welsh, and we are committed to ensuring that our communities benefit from the inward investment our company delivers”.
Speaking on the decision to base the company in Ceredigion last year, Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council cabinet member for economy and regeneration, said: “The investment by Delineate is warmly welcomed by Ceredigion County Council, and we look forward to seeing the launch of the new office create many opportunities for our people and for our wider business network.”