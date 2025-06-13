A 21-year-old from Llandysul has been charged with making indecent images of children and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
Corey Thomas, of 29 The Beeches, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.
The 21-year-old is charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child at his home address on 2 October 2022.
He is also charged with making 32 indecent images of children at his home address between 1 April 2019 and 6 January 2023.
Thomas is also charged with possession of extreme animal pornography.
He is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 14 July.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.