A Llandysul man has been handed extra unpaid work after admitting breaching a community order.
Liam Woodcraft, of Arden Grove, Clifton Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.
The 43-year-old admitted a charge of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 March by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment on 17 April and a planned office appointment on 8 May.
Magistrates handed Woodcraft an additional 14 hours of unpaid work.
The order will continue.
Woodcraft must also pay £60 costs.
