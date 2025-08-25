An aircraft has made an emergency landing in a field near Bow Street.
The Piper Cherokee 140, PA28 light aircraft, with a call sign G-AVWA, landed in a sloping field above the Tregerddan estate on the southern edge of Bow Street at around 3pm on Sunday, according to eyewitnesses.
Flightradar suggests the plane took off from Shobdon in Herefordshire on Sunday morning.
An eyewitness told the Cambrian News: "It appears there are two persons on board and they have now decided to walk down the field to the village.
"I can only presume the aircraft ran out of fuel or suffered a malfunction.
"I did not hear any sound prior to seeing the aircraft by chance at around 3pm."
A spokesperson for the UK Government's Department for Transport, said: "The AAIB (Air Accidents Investigations Branch) is aware but not investigating this one."
The Piper PA-28 Cherokee is a family of two-seat or four-seat light aircraft built by Piper Aircraft and designed for flight training, air taxi and personal use.
