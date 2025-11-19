A licence to sell alcohol at Clynnog Fawr petrol station has been granted with restricted hours after concerns were raised over the “harmful” impact” of drinking levels in Gwynedd.
The premises licence application by Sterling Petroleum Ltd came before Gwynedd’s central licensing sub-committee on 18 November.
Applicant Sarujan Nadesan, through agent Naga Rajesh, wanted to sell alcohol 24-hours a day, seven days a week, but the sub-committee only agreed to opening 24 hours and alcohol sales from 6am-midnight daily.
The application prompted comments from Public Health Wales (PHW), which stated “more people in Gwynedd than the national average drink more than the recommended number of units of alcohol in a week”.
It noted the “availability of alcohol through extended opening hours could significantly influence drinking levels, drinking patterns, and alcohol-related harm”.
PHW’s report said “hospital admissions in Gwynedd due to conditions associated with harmful alcohol consumption had increased”, and “Llanllyfni and Clynnog ward is considered to be a deprived area” and it was “shown people in deprived areas are more likely to experience hospital admissions for alcohol-related reasons or die from alcohol-related conditions”.
There were also concerns alcohol could “cause harm to children in families where parents, adults or guardians misused alcohol”.
“A 24-hour licence, seven days a week, would have a negative impact on the area, with more cars likely to drive to the location late at night as no other shop or garage is open as late in the surrounding areas,” the report added.
Reading the comments, licensing officer Gwenan Roberts said the applicants had considered those concerns and had shown “a willingness in principle” to reduce the hours of sale.
Naga Rajesh said the majority of the company’s other sites had 24-hour opening, adding: “We have a multi-team management structure, we have an area manager looking after a number of sites under his control making sure staff and management follow company procedures and meet all safeguarding measures. We have a strict company structure in place.”
They put forward 24-hour opening hours based on “previous experience” at other sites, especially remote sites.
“Sometimes there are safety concerns. We have had a number of break-ins in the past, so we’d rather keep a business open and running, it is safer and helpful for the police if someone is there 24/7,” he added.
Mr Rajesh said the company had in-house training for staff managers to meet licensing objectives and public health concerns.
Ms Roberts said “the observations by public health were valid ones and its evidence strong and thorough” but added the applicants were “experienced in running this type of premises”.
The application was granted subject to conditions.
Although the shop and service station would open 24-hours a day, seven days a week, sales of alcohol as off sales would be restricted, 6am-midnight.
Conditions recommended by Public Health include ‘don’t drink and drive’ posters to be displayed in the shop, staff training on implementation of ‘Challenge 25’ age verification policy, training on refusal of sale for those under the influence and posters informing customers alcohol would not be sold to those under the influence.
