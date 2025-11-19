Borth-y-Gest’s bus shelter has been named Welsh Countryside Charity Best Kept Rural Bus Stop 2025.
The Welsh Countryside Charity, CPRW, celebrates the small but cherished spaces where countryside, creativity, and community meet.
Judges praised the shelter’s vibrant community involvement, creative use of space, and strong sense of place.
The award was presented by Carys Matthews from CPRW, accompanied by pupils from Ysgol Borth y Gest, who have played a key role in bringing colour and creativity to the shelter.
Located near the harbour, the shelter has become a true community hub. Old boats have been transformed into flower planters and decorated with stones hand-painted by local schoolchildren. A monthly gardening group tends the area, a volunteer-run book share sits inside the shelter, and the community is currently fundraising to connect electricity so the space can host Christmas plays and festive gatherings.
The Monmouthshire Branch took second place for the Llanover Bus Stops – a trio of Grade II listed, stone-built shelters beautifully maintained through collaboration between the Llanover Estate and Community Council. Third place went to the Llanddona Bus Stop on Anglesey, known for its colourful bunting, flowers, and seasonal displays that bring cheer to the village.
Jonty Colchester, CPRW Chairman, said: “This new award is about more than tidy shelters, it’s about celebrating the pride people take in their local places. These bus stops are a symbol of how community care, creativity, and rural heritage come together across Wales. The passion shown by our branches and volunteers is truly inspiring.”
Wendy Blythe, Chair of CPRW’s Meirionnydd Branch, added: “Borth-y-Gest’s bus shelter has become a much-loved meeting point for the village – a place where people share books, garden together, and bring the community to life. It shows how a small, everyday space can have such a big impact. We’re delighted the judges recognised the spirit behind it.”
