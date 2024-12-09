DISCOUNT supermarket Aldi is planning to build a larger store in Cardigan as the current shop can no longer meet local demand.
Aldi is proposing a new, larger, replacement store off Bath House Road to replace the current Aberystwyth Road shop.
The new store, if approved, would see a £7 million investment in the local economy and create 10 new jobs, along with securing the current 39 jobs at the Cardigan store.
Aldi says: “Our existing Aberystwyth Road store is very popular with residents and as a result is unable to meet local demand, both with the store and car park capacity.
“There is no room to expand our offering in its current location and as such, we are preparing proposals for a new, larger store, that better meets the needs of the community.
“Our exiting store would continue to trade until our new store off Bath House Road is open. Aldi would also transfer all employees from the existing store, as well as creating further employment during the construction phase and via the supply chain.
“The proposal site currently has planning permission for a Home Bargains store, which is currently being constructed. If approved these proposals would further develop the site with a new Aldi food store and additional parking.
“Aldi aims to provide flexible jobs for local people. If approved, a new Aldi food store would transfer the 39 existing jobs from its current store and would hire up to 10 additional employees, paid at an industry leading rate.
“T J Morris Limited is preparing a planning application for a new Aldi food store, to submit to Ceredigion County Council.
“Aldi is keen to consult with the community ahead of submission so that we can hear your views first hand, and take those into account as we finalise our proposals.
“We will report the outcome of this consultation in a Statement of Community Involvement submitted with the planning application and encourage you to participate and provide your thoughts.”
Rob Jones, Aldi Real Estate Director, added: “We are thrilled to bring forward plans for a new, larger, replacement Aldi store in Cardigan. We encourage residents to participate in our virtual consultation or attend our public exhibition to learn more about the scheme and share their views.”
A pre-application consultation will run until Monday 6 January 2025.
Local residents can share their views by visiting aldiconsultation.co.uk/cardigan to view the plans
A meet the project team event is being held on Tuesday, 10 December between 2pm and 7pn at Our Lady of the Taper Parish Hall, North Road.
This community consultation will be open to comments until Friday 20 December.
Once the community consultation concludes, Aldi says it will carefully review all the feedback received. This will play a vital role in shaping the planning application we submit to Ceredigion County Council in the subsequent months.
The new store would be closer to Cardigan town centre and would also be accessible to residents from further away.