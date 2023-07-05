The League of Friends of Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth have a new set of officers for 2023.
Pictured on the left outside Bronglais Hospital are new officers Vikki Foale (secretary), Jess Severs (committee member), Rhian Davies, (treasurer) and Elinor Powell (chair) - with the outgoing officers on the right, Elenid Thomas (former chair) Lloyd Evans (former treasurer), Joyce Blair (former vice chair) and Orian Hopkin (former secretary).
Elinor said: "The new officers are looking forward to taking the League of Friends into the future and continuing to raise as much money as possible for our very own Bronglais."