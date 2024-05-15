Ambulance staff are being offered a dose of outdoors to cope with the pressure of work.
The Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust is joining with mental health charity Mind Over Mountains to provide a series of back to nature respite days for staff.
“Whether you're a paramedic, call handler, corporate staff or any of the other varied roles within the Trust, all our jobs come with a certain amount of stress,” says Catherine Lloyd, Organisational Development Experience and Engagement Lead at the Welsh Ambulance Service.
“Working for the ambulance service can be incredibly rewarding, but it's inevitable our professional staff will be called upon to face difficult situations. That is why the wellbeing of our staff is so important to us.
“Days like this give our valued staff the opportunity to press the pause button and to walk-and-talk with colleagues and mental health professionals.”
As well as special events for blue light services, Mind Over Mountains provides walks and retreats for anyone who feels they could benefit.
Upcoming retreats are in Penmaenpool, Dolgellau (14-16 June) and Bryntysilio, Llangollen (13-15 September).
There is a fee for accommodation plus the cost of the guides and counsellors, with funded places also available. Visit www.mindovermountains.org.uk