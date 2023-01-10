ALMOST 1,500 Wales Ambulance workers will strike over pay for the second time today [Wednesday, 11 January] after calling off planned action over Christmas.
Paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff - all part of the GMB Union - will stage major pickets in across the country as the union calls for "a concrete offer to end this dispute" and to "help resolve the NHS’s crushing recruitment and retention crisis."
Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: "Ambulance workers across England and Wales will go on strike for the second time today.
“GMB cancelled a planned strike over the Christmas period to say thank you to the public for their incredible support.
“It also allowed time for the Government to talk to us about pay, but Ministers have dithered and postured, wasting valuable time.
"To end this dispute, GMB needs a concrete offer to help resolve the NHS’s crushing recruitment and retention crisis.
"The public expects the Government to treat this dispute seriously – it's time they got on with it.”