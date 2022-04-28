An evening of exploration
Friday 29th April 2022 12:00 pm
Poet Richard Poole (N/a )
Local poet Richard Poole will lead an evening exploring the poetry of Donne, Wordsworth, Keats, Manley Hopkins, Hughes and Plath in Harlech’s poolside café tonight, Friday, 29 April at 7pm.
Richard, a published poet and former lecturer at Coleg Harlech, has held previous events at Ardudwy Leisure Centre that have included appearances by climbers Eric Jones and Jim Perrin, photographer Jean Napier, and Welsh poet, Dylan Thomas.
Tickets are available from the reception or café at Harlech Ardudwy Leisure, or by calling 01766 781 626.
