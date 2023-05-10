The future of competitive cricket in Aberaeron is under threat after the town’s pitch was vandalised by ‘idiots’ who caused as much as £10,000 worth of damage.
Club officials say the facilities on the Aberaeron School fields are used by more than 300 people and host four or five matches every week across all levels and genders.
But the astro-turf strip in the centre of the pitch has been scorched by tyres from drivers who appear to have been performing wheelspins on Sunday night (7 May).
Club committee member Paul Graham described the incident as a ‘real shame’ which could threaten the club's acceptance into regional leagues next season.
“Some idiots have driven in there in a four-wheel drive car and done some donuts on the pitch and, unluckily, they’ve damaged the astro strip where we actually play the cricket,” Mr Graham said.
“Unfortunately, it’s beyond repair. We can still use it but there are great big streaks on it now.
“We’ve tried cleaning the strip and pressure washing it but no dice. We’d have to replace it.
“We try and be a community team and pride ourselves on covering all bases when it comes to cricket teams.
“They didn’t seem to care they had completely wrecked all that.
“It’s a shame that the actions of a mindless few have affected lots of other people.
“It’s quite heartbreaking when you’re trying to build something the people in the town can be proud of.
"But it’s not going to stop us."
Mr Graham told the Cambrian News the cost of replacing the strip would be somewhere in the region of £5,000 to £10,000 – a sum beyond the limited finances of the small community club.
He is hoping the strip can be covered by the club's insurance policy and did not rule out fundraising if that option failed.
The town’s Liberal Democrat county councillor Elizabeth Evans has reported the incident to community policing teams.
She said: “This was a very deliberate act of vandalism on a school playing field which is also used by our football and cricket clubs.
“These clubs put their heart and soul into maintaining the ground, they are small groups doing outstanding work in our community.
“Any act of vandalism is unacceptable. But when it is so deliberate, it leaves everyone in utter disbelief.
“I will be working with police to ensure investigations continue, and that there are more patrols in this area.
“Aberaeron will soon have a new CCTV system, and for many, it can’t come quickly enough.
“There is absolutely no excuse for this behaviour when these clubs are helping so many young people."
Dyfed Powys Police are investigating and visited the site on Monday, Cllr Evans says, and the Cambrian News has contacted the force for comment.