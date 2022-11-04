Animal charity mauls zoo for seeking new licence
Subscribe newsletter
An ANIMAL welfare charity has slammed the ‘constant and disgraceful failings’ of Borth Animalarium ahead of its latest application for a zoo licence.
Freedom for Animals responded to the Cambrian News’ article about the owners’ plans to reapply for a licence from Ceredigion County Council early next year.
It said the facility is ‘clearly not fit for purpose’, reiterated how many animals die in its care and accused it of being a ‘business exploiting animals for profit’ - not a sanctuary.
Dean and Tracy Tweedy, who own and run the zoo, told the Cambrian News it has made huge improvements since they took over and is much loved in the Borth community.
They say, like other zoos, it undertakes valuable conservation work while trying to educate the public.
They have operated the Animalarium since 2017 and have tried to turn its fortunes around after years of negative headlines.
But the business lost its zoo license last year after it was wound up by courts over unpaid debts and has been unsuccessful in reapplying at least once since.
A Freedom for Animals spokesperson said: “Borth Zoo has been on FFA’s radar for many years.
“Since 2010, our investigators have documented a shameful litany of neglect and cruelty.
“Even after the new owners - Dean and Tracy Tweedy - took over, many animals have escaped, risking the safety of the public and the welfare of the animals.
“Sadly, many animals have died at Borth Zoo over the years - in 2018 a shocking 57 animals died out of 305 (almost 20 per cent).
“The zoo made headlines in 2017 when a lynx escaped and was sadly shot dead one week later.
“Despite the owner’s apparent disgust at the outcome, it then came to light that their other resident lynx, Nillie, was strangled to death by a catchpole due to a ‘handling error’ just days before - by them.
“Three antelopes also escaped soon after.
“It is now operating as a petting zoo, yet FFA has always maintained the position that only a full closure of the zoo is acceptable, due to the constant and disgraceful failings over the years by the current and previous owners.
“The licence conditions are there for a reason, and if someone fails to meet them, they should not be able to run a zoo in any format and should be prosecuted and prohibited from holding a license for life.
“Their hopes of gaining a new zoo licence, when they have failed to address such serious past failings, proves that they have not learnt from their mistakes and are again, willing to put animals and humans at risk.”
Owner Dean Tweedy said: “I’m really disappointed that this man (the charity) spends money on campaigns against us rather than using it to help animal conservation and better wildlife education for the public.”
Residents defended the zoo on social media last week and have called on others to speak out in support.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |