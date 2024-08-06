An animal sanctuary for disabled animals and ex-battery hens close to the Ceredigion border has been allowed to keep its doors open by Pembrokeshire county planners.
Aaron Player sought retrospective permission to keep the sanctuary, at Brynhaul, near Tegryn, Llanfyrnach, running through a change of use of the land from agricultural to the animal sanctuary.
Work on the change to sanctuary, which has two full-time and two part-time workers, took place in late 2023, the application states.
A report for planners stated: “The development is for the retrospective change of use of two of the outbuildings to provide accommodation as an animal sanctuary.
“The larger of the two buildings will be used as holding areas of disabled animals and for ex battery hens.
“The smaller outbuilding will be used as a medical and isolation area for animals with a garden area attached.”
“The change of use of the barns from an agricultural use to an animal sanctuary would have had positive economic benefits from the re fit of the barns with social impacts in relation to the rehoming of animals in need.”
The application was approved subject to conditions by Pembrokeshire County Council planning officers under delegated powers.