Aberystwyth Royal British Legion member Anne Thomson from Llangwyryfon has been appointed standard bearer for the entire South West Wales Region, covering Swansea, Neath, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.
Anne took office on Saturday, following the RBL AGM in Milford Haven where the standard was charged for the year ahead by regional president Mark Williams.
