Their concert on Saturday, 3 December has a dance theme, starting with the sparkling Overture to Die Fledermaus by J. Strauss (ll). Fledermaus is German for bat (the flying variety) and the title comes from the fact that one of the characters is found sleeping off his hangover in a public square dressed as a bat! We will be celebrating not just our own 50th birthday but the 100th anniversary of renowned composer and pianist Béla Bartók making his UK public recital début at the Parish Hall ( now the Castle Theatre) in Aberystwyth, on 16th March 1922. To honour this we will play Bartok’s Dance suite. It was composed in 1923 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the union of the cities, Buda and Pest, to form the Hungarian capital Budapest. Lots of tied in anniversaries there! Alun Hoddinott’s Four Welsh Dances Op.15 are ten minutes of very joyful pieces written in 1958. They were premiered by the BBC Concert Orchestra conducted by Vilem Tausky at the Royal Festival Hall in 1959. These dances owe little to specific Welsh folk or hymn tunes yet today do convey Hoddinott’s ‘Welsh’ style. Tchaikovky’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’ suite Op.66a will need no introduction to ballet fans. Tchaikovsky first considered the idea of creating a concert suite from ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ in February 1890, shortly after the ballet’s premiere. In the event he was unable to settle on a selection of numbers, and it was only several years after his death( in 1893) that such a suite of five numbers was published. A flourishing and fun finish will be Paul Hindemith’s ‘Ragtime’. Ragtime provided a dance craze in the 1920’s. In 1921 Hindemith took the subject of Bach’s C minor fugue from his ‘Well Tempered Clavier’ and ‘ragtimed’ it. Philomusica looks forward to seeing you all with us on Saturday 3rd December. We would like to thank our ‘Friends’ who support us financially through donations. If you would like to become a Friend you can join through our new website: www.philomusica.cymru or emailing: [email protected] We also run a 100 Club to raise further funds.