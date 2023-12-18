On Tuesday evening members of the Mynach and District Merched y Wawr as well as the Llanafan branch were in attendance. The church was wonderfully entertained by two sisters from Tregaron, Elin and Mari Williams. Both are well known in local eistddfodau and have won prizes in their school eisteddfod and the YFC Wales Wisteddfod recently. Their varied programme included solos, duet, prose and dialogue, which led to everyone admiring their talent and skill. The evening was rounded off by a light buffet and socialising.