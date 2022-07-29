Another blow for area as second bank announces closure of branch
Barclays bank will close Dolgellau’s Llys Owain branch later this year.
The bank said the bank will close on 27 October because of reduced face-to-face custom.
The nearest branches will be in Aberystwyth or Pwllheli, around 35 miles away, Barclays explained. Customers can also use the Post Office.
“When deciding whether to close this branch, we looked carefully at how it’s been used and how customers are banking in other ways,” a Barclays spokesperson said.
“Eighty-one per cent people who use our branch have also banked using the app, online and by phone in 2021. Twenty-two ustomers use this branch regularly as the only way to do their banking. Nine per cent of this branch’s customers have used nearby branches in the last 12 months .”
The move has been criticised by Dwyfor Meirionnydd politicians Liz Saville Roberts MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS.
“We are bitterly disappointed that Barclays are closing yet another bank in Dwyfor Meirionnydd, coming only a week after Lloyds announced the closure of their Pwllheli branch and three years since they abandoned Tywyn - leaving the town with not a single bank,” they said.
Lloyds Bank announced it would close its Pwllheli branch in January.
