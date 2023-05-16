AROUND 100 people attended an anti-racism demonstration in Aberystwyth on Saturday.
The demonstration was held at the castle in a bid to ‘stand together’ against alleged ‘institutional racism’ within Dyfed-Powys Police and raise awareness of the issue in the region.
The demonstration was organised by Stand Up To Racism’s Aberystwyth branch, who called it the biggest anti racism demonstration Aberystwyth has ever seen.
Rhodri Evans, a key organiser of the rally, said: “People don’t expect racism to still happen in Aberystwyth and west Wales, we want to raise awareness of the fact that it very much still does.”
The demonstration hosted a range of speakers, including Aberystwyth’s mayor, Cllr Talat Chaudhri.
Cammilla Mngaza gave a speech on her daughter, Siyanda Mngaza’s behalf.
Ms Siyanda Mngaza spent four years in jail after what was called a ‘miscarriage of justice’ from Dyfed-Powys Police.
Phil Powell also spoke at the demonstration. Mr Powell’s claims of facing racial profiling by police in Aberystwyth was covered by the Cambrian News.
The coverage was said to have been a driving force behind the decision to hold the demonstration.
There were fears that a clash could break out at the demonstration as members of the far right Patriotic Alternative planned to counter protest the demonstration.
No such clash ended up happening, instead, members of Patriotic Alternative held a laser show on Aberystwyth castle on Wednesday, 10 May and leafletted around the town.
Commenting on their presence, Mr Evans said: “We’re nothing to do with that and we don’t want to be tangled up in it. We need to show we’re stronger than them and ignore them. Be in their presence and carry on.”