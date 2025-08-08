The handcrafted outdoor sauna company has taken the next leap in business by building its own workshop and warehouse in Glantwymyn.
Founder Olly Davey says the new space will give the business room for growth, research and development projects and taking on new staff and apprentices.
Speaking on the “milestone”, the 34-year-old said: “Having this new facility is allowing us the space to grow our team and increase capacity to meet the demand for our saunas nationwide.
“It has allowed the company as a whole to do things better across the board.
“We have implemented new processes and systems which were not possible in our old workshop, driving up both quality and efficiency.
“We now have allocated space for research and design style projects to be able to test new and more sustainable materials, as well as design and deliver on much bigger bespoke projects.
“It's a big milestone for the Heartwood Saunas team.”
Heartwood Saunas has gone from strength to strength since it began in 2017 when it was just Olly building solo by hand.
Having established just before the new interest in saunas began for UK public, Heartwood Saunas can now be found across the UK.
The team of 17, expanding to 22/23 thanks to the new space, offer bespoke-designed saunas as well as a signature range featuring striking modern angles, large glass panes, bare steel, burnt timber, with options for wood-burning or electric-powered stoves.
Having explored options to expand for years, the company bought agricultural land and went through 18 months of planning applications to create a space that would suit the team.
Moving from a shared space at the Dyfi Bike Park, the new space is climate-controlled to manage moisture levels needed for timber work, has a dedicated office space and canteen.
With two sauna businesses having set up only in the last nine months - Sawna Dyfi in Machynlleth and the AberPoeth in Aberystwyth (both having benefitted from Olly’s expertise) - it seems the sauna fever isn’t going to die out anytime soon.
Olly points to Covid-19 as having a massive impact on the sauna industry.
The founder said the interest in saunas is “long overdue”: “I think there are a few different factors that are part of a bigger cultural shift in the UK that’s been growing and growing.
“Covid-19 made a big difference; people became more aware of their health and spent more time at home.
“Sauna culture was already prominent in Europe, but for the climate we’ve got here, it makes a lot of sense - it’s damp, cold and wet.
“If you live in West Wales, saunas are a really good antidote for that.”
Online searches for “home saunas” rose by 84 per cent between Jan-March 2020 according to one marketing company, while retailer UK Saunas reported a turnover increase of 50-80 per cent compared to pre-Covid levels.
Olly also pointed to a famous Finnish study published in 2015, which studied the health benefits over 20 years.
