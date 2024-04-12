An Antiques Roadshow expert is to transform a disused Corris chapel, calling others to ‘save these historic Welsh structures’.

Wayne Colquhoun from Everton bought Capel Salem in 2019 after falling in love with the 1868 romantic slate structure which had fallen into disrepair.

The Grade II listed chapel upkeep became too expensive for the diminishing congregation and was on the market in 2017. Across Wales, chapels fall into the landscape through disrepair, demolition or ‘insensitive conversion’.

Wayne, 60, a carpenter restoring listed buildings, said: “When I bought it the bible was still on the pulpit, as though the congregation had walked out and closed the door.

“It gets damp and dry rot sets in. I found a pond in the corner of Capel Salem.

“These historic structures are evocative of Welsh history and have to be saved - we need people who will put their heart and soul into them because it’s easy to butcher conversions.”

He aims to maintain the lower space and Canadian pitch pine panelling for use as his Antiques and Fine Art shop, moved from Liverpool, plus a pottery and sculpture workshop.

He aims to keep as many original features of the property as possible, from its single-glazed arched windows to reusing the pews as kitchen work surfaces.