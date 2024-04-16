Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch has appointed actor and director Ffion Wyn Bowen as Artistic Director.
Ffion has specialised in theatre for young audiences over a period of 28 years.
Originally from Carmarthen, Ffion graduated in Drama at Aberystwyth University and completed her PGCE before getting her first professional job as an actress at Arad Goch in 1996.
More recently she directed ‘Llygoden yr Eira’, a co-production between Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and Theatr Iolo, ‘Antur y Goron’ a co-production between the National Eisteddfod of Wales and Cwmni Atebol, ‘Cymrix’ and ‘Where the leaves blow’ for Arad Goch, and she was selected as a member of Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru's training scheme for new directors in 2019 - Awenau.
Professor Elin Haf Gruffydd Jones, Chairman of Arad Goch, said: “We are extremely proud that Ffion Wyn Bowen will take over as Artistic Director to co-lead Arad Goch with Nia Wyn Evans as Business Director.
“This is a new and exciting model for the company, and we look forward with confidence to this next period in the company's history. Both have the ideal combination of skills, expertise and passion to create the context for lively, relevant and challenging theatre for our young people, bringing the Welsh language and formative experiences to life for them.”
"Ffion has extensive experience as an actor and director, both here in Wales and through her international work. That experience will be invaluable as we continue to realise our ambition as a company to provide a worthy platform for the arts and to inspire the younger generation.”
Ffion succeeds Jeremy Turner, who has been Artistic Director of Arad Goch since it started over 35 years ago.
Ffion said: “Creating and developing theatre for young people has been crucial for me throughout my career, since I got that first professional opportunity from Arad Goch many years ago.
“I have had the opportunity to work with various companies here in Wales and internationally and every experience has enriched my knowledge and strengthened my passion for theatre for young people."
"The foundation of Arad Goch's success throughout the years is the willingness to evolve and not to be stagnant, and I am keen to continue in that way in the exciting times ahead of us.”
Ffion will formally start working in this role on 1 July, and will collaborate with Business Director, Nia Wyn Evans, to jointly lead the company.