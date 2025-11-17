Pwllheli RNLI has a new coxswain.
Anton Hook is officially coxswain of the station’s Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat, the Smith Brothers.
The achievement marks the culmination of five years of dedication, training, and commitment to saving lives at sea. Joining the RNLI in 2020, Anton began his journey as a volunteer lifeboat crew member before qualifying as a helm on the D-class inshore lifeboat, the Robert J Wright.
The coxswain is responsible for commanding the all-weather lifeboat during search and rescue operations and training, making critical decisions in often challenging and unpredictable conditions. They lead the crew, ensure the safety of all on board, and carry ultimate responsibility for the success of every tasking the lifeboat undertakes.
Anton said: “Becoming coxswain is a huge honour and a real privilege. I joined Pwllheli RNLI five years ago with limited sea-going experience, but through the RNLI’s excellent training and shared knowledge within the station, I’ve learned so much. I’m incredibly proud of this achievement, but it doesn’t stop here.
“A huge thank you to the crew for giving up their personal time and constantly supporting one another. It’s an honour to serve my local community alongside such a dedicated team.
“As one crew, we move onwards and upwards together.”
Alongside volunteering, Anton is also taking part in Movember with several other Pwllheli RNLI crew, raising awareness and funds for men’s health, highlighting the importance of supporting mental health, suicide prevention, and cancer research. Their participation reflects the crew’s camaraderie and commitment to making a positive impact at sea and on land.
Pwllheli RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Andy Vowell added: “Anton’s achievement is a testament to his dedication and hard work.
“His progression from a newcomer with little maritime experience to coxswain on our all-weather lifeboat in such a short time is remarkable. We’re incredibly proud to have him as part of our team.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.