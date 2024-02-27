An event has been organised to celebrate a decade of success at Antur Stiniog.
Community company Antur Stiniog obtained a mortgage 10 years ago to buy units on the square in Blaenau Ffestiniog to secure the units for the local community.
Throughout the years the units have been home to many businesses and also the location of their offices; there is now a successful fish and chip shop and also Ty Coffi Antur there. This is where the organisation’s event to celebrate 10 years of success will be held on St David's Day.
As part of the celebrations the extremely talented Catrin O'Neill, Danielle Clarke and Meinir Gwilym will be there to provide entertainment.
The cafe will be open as usual with fresh homemade treats.
The event is free so why not go and celebrate with them on 1 March between 10.30am and 2.30pm?
Tŷ Coffi's manager Helen said: "I have been working for Antur Stiniog since 2013 and in the units since we opened in 2014.
“It has been a pleasure to develop the units over the years as a busy Tŷ Coffi as well as a location where groups like Yes Cymru hold music nights and to see pop-up businesses like Burritos Blasus start here.
“I never thought I would get a job so close to home! It's a pleasure to be able to work in my community and socialize with everyone daily."
The Antur Stiniog initiative has grown to employ 20 people and helps the local economy in Blaenau. Much more is planned for 2024 and beyond.