A Lampeter man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Sean Strain, of 30 Bryn yr Eglwys, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.
The 43-year-old admitted a charge of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 April by failing to attend unpaid work induction appointments on 1 and 8 May.
Magistrates fined Strain £40.
He must also pay £60 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.