New Quay-based Sea Watch Foundation is calling on citizen scientists to participate in this year’s National Whale and Dolphin Watch (NWDW).
The event, which will take place from 29 July to 6 August, engages citizen scientists from across the UK in recording sightings of cetaceans in UK waters.
Cetaceans, which include whales, dolphins, and porpoises, are apex predators that play a vital role in the ecological health of our oceans. They are also important indicators of the overall health of marine ecosystems, as their distribution and abundance can be affected by a variety of factors, including human activities and environmental changes.
The data collected during NWDW is used by scientists to track cetacean populations, identify areas of concern, and inform conservation efforts. Last year’s NWDW event was a huge success, with over 1,700 sightings reported by more than 600 volunteers. This data helped scientists to document the presence of approximately 12,052 individual cetaceans in UK waters.
“NWDW is a unique opportunity for citizen scientists to contribute directly to cetacean research and conservation efforts,” said Claudia Afeltra, communications and outreach officer at Sea Watch Foundation.
“By reporting cetacean sightings, volunteers can help us to better understand these amazing creatures and ensure their long-term survival.”
To participate in NWDW, simply go for a walk or boat trip along the coast during the event period and keep an eye out for cetaceans. If you see any, you can report your sightings online or via the SeaWatcher app.
Your participation in NWDW is an important contribution to cetacean research and conservation.