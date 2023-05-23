A new scheme offering free repair services in Aberystwyth’s bandstand is looking for volunteers.
Repair cafe Aberystwyth is a new scheme launching over the summer by Eco Hub Aberystwyth and Repair Cafe Wales.
The scheme is hoping to grow its network of ‘repair experts’, and looking for volunteers.
In particular, they are looking for people with electrical, sewing/textiles, bike repair, IT/computers, and woodwork skills. But all people with repair skills “are also most welcome.”
A spokesperson for Eco Hub Aber said: “You don’t need to be a professional fixer to get involved.
“We’re looking for people who’ve got skills to share. We aren’t offering training, but others who’d like to help should still get involved.”
The scheme also wants to promote local businesses offering repair services by setting up adverts or having them host their own stalls at repair cafes - so long as the services they provide there are free.
A spokesperson for Eco Hub Aber said: “We’re promoting the whole concept of fixing things, if we can help businesses offering repair services, we want to do that.