A page set up to raise money in memory of two men who died in Eryri has raised over £9,000 so far.
The bodies of Eddie Hill and Jayden Long, from Dereham in Norfolk, were found after a major search operation was launched.
An alarm was first raised on 18 February, after concerns grew for the welfare of the men, aged 19 and 20.
Crews from Llanberis and Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Teams, RAF Mountain Rescue Service, SARDA and HM Coastguard were deployed and carried out extensive searches on Yr Wyddfa.
Their bodies were found three days later.
A JustGiving page has been set up by Jayden’s family. Snowdonia Walking and Climbing shared details of the fundraiser, at the request of Jayden’s family, on Facebook. The post states: “Last week we lost our wonderful nephew Jayden and his best friend Eddie as they climbed Mount Snowdon.
“The entire families and all of their friends are heartbroken by their loss.
“In memory of Jayden and Eddie, we are raising money to thank and give back to the incredible team of volunteers who risked their lives and worked tirelessly through the night to help find them and bring them home.
“We are forever grateful for what you did for the boys.”
The JustGiving page adds: “Steph Jolly, Mark Jolly and Chris Selfe will take on the Cambridge Half Marathon in Jayden and Eddie’s memory and to raise money for Llanberis Mountain Rescue, whose volunteers risked their own lives to try and save Jayden and Eddie.
“Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team is one of the busiest in the UK with an annual callout rate of over 220 incidents. Based in and around the Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) area the team is made up of about 50 volunteers from all walks of life who are all experienced mountaineers.”
