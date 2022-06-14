Appeal launched after landmark vandalised again
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Tuesday 14th June 2022 10:28 am
Share
The Hedd Wyn memorial has been vandalised again (Trawsfynydd Community Council )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Trawsfynydd Community Council is appealing to the public for help after an important landmark was vandalised.
The Hedd Wyn memorial has been damaged once again, and the council has taken to Facebook to appeal for information.
Underneath a picture of the damage, which shows a carrier bag tied to the memorial and liquid thrown on it, the community council said: “The Hedd Wyn memorial has been damaged again over the weekend, if anyone has any information can you please contact the Police (Case Reference B085354).”
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |