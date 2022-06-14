Appeal launched after landmark vandalised again

Trawsfynydd Community Council is appealing to the public for help after an important landmark was vandalised.

The Hedd Wyn memorial has been damaged once again, and the council has taken to Facebook to appeal for information.

Underneath a picture of the damage, which shows a carrier bag tied to the memorial and liquid thrown on it, the community council said: “The Hedd Wyn memorial has been damaged again over the weekend, if anyone has any information can you please contact the Police (Case Reference B085354).”