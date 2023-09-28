AN appeal has been launched to help resurrect the Cardigan Lantern Parade.
Small World Theatre has set up a fundraising campaign with the hope of reinstating the parade on 8 December, which has the backing of Cardigan Town Council, Ceredigion County Council and Leafed Through community bookshop.
Following a tradition that they began in 2016, Small World Theatre will create a new ‘Fanastical Beasts’ themed parade with giant illuminated lantern structures, and a fabulous array of handheld lanterns, free lantern making workshops for families, sessions with schools and other local community groups.
In its fourth year in 2019, the attraction brought 13,500 people to town to enjoy and take part in the festivities.
This year the team is determined to revive the parade and offer families the chance to be part of an inclusive, exciting event that brings people together.
Sam Vicary, marketing manager for the theatre, said: “In 2020 we launched our first Localgiving fundraiser to support working with families, providing creative workshops and play for young people who were affected by the pandemic.
“Today we ask for your help with our second fundraiser so we can restore Cardigan’s spectacular Giant Lantern Parade to the town.”
Ann Shrosbree, executive director, added: “Sadly, our efforts to raise financial support through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund were unsuccessful. We’re working non-stop to find alternative funds.
“We’ve set a fundraising target of £2,000 for this campaign to cover the lantern materials, so that we can provide free lantern making workshops to Cardigan and the wider community. If we’re lucky enough to exceed this target, the funds will go towards the parade’s other costs.”
The organisers hope that this campaign is an opportunity to bring the Lantern Parade into the forefront of people’s minds and establish a long-term plan for its continuation as a prominent event in the town’s annual events calendar, shining a light in the lengthening dark of mid-winter.
“We are so grateful to those who can support by donating and helping with our fundraising appeal" said Bill Hamblett, artistic director. “Without you we will not be able to create this year’s proposed parade”.
Your donation will cover your lantern making and contribute towards a non-paying participant who isn’t able to donate.
To find out how you can get involved in fundraising/supporting the campaign, please contact Sam [email protected] / 01239 615 952.