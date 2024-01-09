An appeal was launched by Siân Gwenllian MS and Hywell Williams MP to boost the cash reserves of eight local foodbanks has raised £2,050.
The appeal, which exceeded its original target of £750, was launched only a few months after the MP published a report exploring poverty in Arfon. The Bevan Foundation was commissioned by Hywel Williams MP to look into poverty in the constituency and to develop solutions. The report identified particular issues affecting the area, including low pay and insecure work, as well as high housing, energy and travel costs.
The campaign also comes as Coed Mawr Food Bank in the constituency noted that more and more local families were turning to the services offered, and Trussel Trust reported an increase of 16 per cent in foodbank usage in 2023.
Siân Gwenllian said: “Once again this year we have exceeded our original target, thanks to the generosity of local people.
“Food poverty is one of the surest signs that society isn’t working for all its members.
“That’s why I’m incredibly proud to be a member of a party that, through its pioneering Cooperation Agreement with the Welsh Government, has brought about the introduction of universal free school meals. All primary school children and more than 6,000 nursery-age pupils attending a maintained school will be eligible for free school meals by September of this year.
“Also central to the Agreement is a Community Food Strategy that will encourage the production and supply of locally sourced food in Wales which could lead to a reduction in wasted, mass-produced food. Hopefully, such a scheme could also build on the strength of community food projects that tackle supermarket surplus, many of which have been set up in Gwynedd.
“There is a lot of work to be done to tackle food poverty, and I’m confident that the stark reality of foodbank usage will be at the forefront of people’s minds when voting in this year’s General Election.
“But for now, I would like to thank every single person who donated a sum to our appeal.”
Hywel Williams added: “We are seeing more and more families having to turn to local foodbanks for help due to the rise in the cost of living. Soaring food and fuel costs are affecting us all, but for families on the very lowest incomes this crisis means so much more.
“We are lucky that here in Arfon, there are so many compassionate people who responded so generously to our Christmas appeal. Thanks to everyone who donated. Your contributions are going to help make so many people’s lives that much better.”