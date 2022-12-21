Young people in the Aberystwyth area are being encouraged to apply for the Lionel White Scholarship award.
The award provides financial support for those wishing to participate in humanitarian and experience-widening activities in the UK and abroad.
Any person up to and including the age of 23 on 31 January with a permanent address in Aberystwyth (or its immediate catchment area) may apply.
Applications are invited from school, college, and university students, although it must be emphasised that an Aberystwyth student address does not meet the qualifying criteria.
There must be a clear-cut purpose for the visit.
1) The fund is primarily for young persons who wish to undertake humanitarian work overseas or in the UK. The normal pattern will be to take up a placement offered by a registered charity in the fields of health, education, childcare, and concern for the environment. Such charities often require applicants to raise substantial sums towards meeting their costs. Applications for overseas travel without humanitarian focus will not be considered.
2) Group visits overseas and in the UK can also be considered (for example, scout and guide jamborees, school exchange visits) and, if there is a humanitarian focus, they can be considered alongside applications from individuals. Where there is not a humanitarian focus, such applications will only be considered if, and when, sufficient resources are available and after all applications with a humanitarian focus have been considered.
There is no application form. Anyone interested is invited to submit a written application, by letter or email, which should include a CV and full details of the purpose of the visit and how the candidate personally expects to benefit from the experience.
If the proposed visit is organised by a humanitarian or charitable organisation, any supporting literature provided by the organisation and the project should be included with the application.
Applications for 2022/23 should be submitted by 31 January to Dr Alan Axford, by letter to Nant-y Benglog Isaf, Capel Seion, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, SY23 4EE, or by email to [email protected]