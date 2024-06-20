The Dean of St Davids has expressed delight that the Bishop of St Davids has appointed four new Canons for the Cathedral.
The Very Revd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones said: "I am so pleased to welcome the Revd Gareth Reid, the Revd Julian Smith and the Revd Marcus Zipperlen as Canons and members of Dean and Chapter, together with the Revd Richard Davies as Honorary Canon.
"They bring a considerable breadth and depth of long experience that will contribute greatly to the life of the Cathedral and its wider family."
The Revd Gareth Reid is no stranger to the Cathedral. After growing up and attending university in Aberystwyth, then working with the Salvation Army in Swansea prison, he pursued theological training.
Following his ordination in 2010, his first role was as Assistant Curate in the Cathedral and the wider group of churches that then formed the Rectorial Benefice of Dewisland.
In 2013 he moved with his wife Abby and daughters Sophie and Elizabeth to Llandysul. "It is wonderful to be able to accept the invitation to renew my link with the Cathedral, now as a Canon," said Gareth.
The Revd Julian Smith was ordained in 1993, and has spent all his ministry in the Diocese of St Davids, in the Archdeaconry of Cardigan.
For 27 of those years, he has served churches in and around Llanrhystud.
He and his wife Deborah, a domiciliary care worker, have three children, Daniel an organist, Nick a tuba player and waiter, and Edith a singer and dancer on the high seas!
Responding to his appointment, Julian said: "I felt honoured to be asked by the Bishop to be a Canon of St Davids Cathedral, and am very much looking forward to this new adventure."
Originally from Bexhill on the south coast of England, the Revd Marcus Zipperlen moved to Wales 19 years ago to work at the Centre for Alternative Technology, running their Biology Department and teaching sustainable water treatment and sanitation, following a degree in Environmental Science.
Ordained in 2013, he now lives in Llangwm with his wife Polly, a nurse, and their two teenage boys, Sonny and Malachy.
In their spare time he and Polly row Celtic longboats from Neyland and run occasional distance events. Marcus looks after four mostly rural parishes south of Haverfordwest, and is also the Sustainability Officer for the Diocese.
"I feel blessed to be able to be able to weave both my “callings” together: ministry to people and caring for the Earth" he said, adding "I hope these may be of benefit to the Cathedral, as I serve as a member of Chapter."
Pembrokeshire priest, the Revd Richard Davies, has served the community in Little Newcastle, where generations of his family have worshipped, since ordination in 2015, as well as being involved in the neighbouring churches of Letterston, Llanfair Nant-y-Gof and Puncheston.
A retired teacher, in recent years he has also often assisted at the Cathedral where he has particularly helped to enhance the provision of Welsh, in and beyond services. Commenting on his appointment as an Honorary Canon, Richard said: "To be formally linked with the Cathedral, which has played such an important role in Welsh national life, is a tremendous privilege."