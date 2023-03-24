READERS have been in touch to let us know what they think are the worst maintained roads in Ceredigion.
Last week, the Cambrian News reported on the condition of the c1200 road that runs through the hamlet of Aberffrwd near the Rheidol Reservoir dam to the A4120.
Readers have since been in touch to let us know what they thing the worst submitted photos of what they say are the worst maintained roads in Ceredigion - and have called for action from the county council.
A fortnight ago a Cambrian News reader slammed the condition of the C1200 road that runs through the tiny hamlet of Aberffrwd from the Rheidol Reservoir dam to the A4120 leading to Devil’s Bridge.
And now more residents have sent in their nominations for the worst, or most degraded, road in the county.
King Street, Aberystwyth:
One reader from Aberystwyth said the C1200 is not even the worst in the Rheidol Valley.
He put forward King Street in Aberystwyth, just off the promenade and adjacent to the old college building which is set to be renovated in a multi-million-pound scheme, as an example of a road that needs urgent works.
He said: “The whole length of the street is affected by subsidence and degraded road surface.
“During periods of rain it becomes flooded to several inches' depth.
“This is aggravated by run-off from the church car park. I reported it to the county council several years ago, and I even spoke to an engineer on site; still no action...
“I could point you towards a few other places in town with the same problems: New Street; Eastgate and more.”
He said it was the same old story of rate payers paying more for less – with council tax hiked this year to 7.3 per cent, one of the highest in Wales.
South Marine Terrace, Aberystwyth:
Aberystwyth town councillor Mair Benjamin said she shared the residents’ concerns about King Street but said the road on South Marine Terrace was more shocking.
She said, while it may not be one of the most degraded in the county, it was one of the most important - and therefore needed to be one of the best maintained.
She said: “The road surface from castle point to the lifeboat station is full of potholes.”
Cwmystwyth C roads:
Meanwhile, Cwmystwyth resident David Williams commented in response to our original article: “There are many C roads in Ceredigion in a state of disrepair. The one shown is shocking.
“All of the C roads that have needed attention have only been patched, which can be undermined by frost and rain.
“The surface of the C road I live on in Cwmystwyth has been patched many times, almost every year, but one crew I talked to said that they could feel the surface moving under their tar truck as they were working.
“In many cases, the best way to tackle the C roads would be to take them down to their foundations, check those and completely resurface them.
“It would cost a small fortune at the time but would save money in the long run as the surface would not have to be patched regularly.”
C1200, Aberffrwd:
Another Aberffrwd resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, echoed the concerns of the reader who brought it to our attention in a previous edition.
They said: “As a resident living along this road and having to navigate the worst potholes at least twice daily, I've also complained directly to the council and to my local councillor.
“Interestingly, in my communications with them (over the phone), I have also suggested that this must surely be the worst road in the county!
“The road has been patched repeatedly for at least the last 12 years but is desperately in need of a full re-surfacing job with particular attention paid to drainage.
“I didn't feel that you'd shown the worst potholes in your recent feature!”