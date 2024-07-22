Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian has launched a survey as part of her campaign to establish a School of Dentistry in Bangor.
The survey - former, current or prospective dentistry students - seeks to understand the experiences and perspectives of dental school students in Wales, and the challenges and opportunities for them, but is also part of the MS’ long-term campaign for a dental school to tackle lack of services locally.
The MS recently led a cross-party debate on dentistry training, which led to the Senedd calling on Welsh Government to increase the number of training places for dentists.
Siân Gwenllian said: “Whether you are a former dental student, a current dental student, or a prospective applicant, your insight is important to us.
“Our local campaign for a Medical School in Bangor was successful, and we hope the findings of this survey will be used to build the case for a School of Dentistry in the city.
“We also hope to understand what is important to students when choosing a dental school.
“I would like to thank everyone who contributes to this survey. Your voice matters!”
The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, is totally anonymous, and can be accessed at https://shorturl.at/VTQHB.