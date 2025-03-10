Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian has declared her intention to seek her party's nomination to stand in the new Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency in the Senedd Election in 2026.
She said: “Over the coming months, Plaid Cymru and the other political parties will choose their candidates for the next Senedd Election. I will be presenting my name for the new constituency of Gwynedd Maldwyn in the hope of being re-elected.
“I have been a Member of the Senedd since 2016.
“I have the experience and energy to continue to deliver for the people of Wales. From a new medical school for the north to introducing free school meals to all primary school children, I have a strong record of delivering change. It would be a privilege to continue with the work from 2026 onwards.”