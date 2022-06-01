Arlunwyr Sarn getting back to their art

Arlunwyr Sarn Artists are happy to announce that they are back!

Following a break of two years due to the pandemic, Arlunwyr Sarn Artists are delighted to have been able to open their annual summer exhibition from on Saturday, 28 May.

The exhibition – at Sarn Mellteyrn Memorial Hall on the Llŷn Peninsula – is open daily from 11am-5pm until Sunday, 5 June. The venue will close at 3pm that day.

Admission is free but if anyone would like to make a donation, it will go towards the upkeep of the memorial Hall.