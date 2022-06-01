Arlunwyr Sarn getting back to their art
Monday 6th June 2022 7:00 am
Arlunwyr Sarn Artists have opened their annual summer exhibition (Cambrian News )
Arlunwyr Sarn Artists are happy to announce that they are back!
Following a break of two years due to the pandemic, Arlunwyr Sarn Artists are delighted to have been able to open their annual summer exhibition from on Saturday, 28 May.
The exhibition – at Sarn Mellteyrn Memorial Hall on the Llŷn Peninsula – is open daily from 11am-5pm until Sunday, 5 June. The venue will close at 3pm that day.
Admission is free but if anyone would like to make a donation, it will go towards the upkeep of the memorial Hall.
Refreshments are available and the art works are new and consist of paintings, drawings and original printmaking and cards, all of which are for sale.
