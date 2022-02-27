Around 150 gather in Aberystwyth to show support for Ukraine

AROUND 150 people gathered in Aberystwyth earlier on Sunday to show solidarity with Ukraine.

The rally was held on Owain Glyndwr Square at midday in support of Ukrainian independence and democracy.

Aberystwyth town mayor Cllr Alun Williams spoke to the crowd and said the message from the people of the town was ‘100 per cent support for the people of Ukraine, as well as the peaceful people of Russia’.

Cllr Williams added: “Aberystwyth has a long history of standing up for minorities and for peace and internationalism.

“In 2017 we saw demonstrations here in support of the Catalan government and its right to hold a referendum on independence.

The rally was organised at short notice and held at midday on Sunday

“And, in the context of peace, we must remember who Ukraine’s enemy is. It’s not the Russian people but the current Russian government run by a dictator.

“The age of superpowers, and large countries dominating their smaller neighbours is ending.

“Not that Ukraine is all that small. It’s length is the same as the distance from Aberystwyth to Dresden. But it’s certainly small in fire power against its bullying neighbour.

“The future of humanity must be to respect the wonderful diversity of small nations - and aspiring nations, as Ukraine once was - within a harmonious whole.

“It must lie in allowing small nations and cultures to flower and flourish within wider international co-ordinating bodies - like the European Union and the United Nations - that bring nations together consensually to tackle continental and global issues.

“What can we do here in Aberystwyth? Well, there are various fund-raising initiatives developing, for example for organisations like the Ukrainian Red Cross.

“And we must push for the UK to grant asylum, visas and refugee status for displaced Ukrainians. And volunteer to take our share here in Ceredigion, as we have with people from Syria and Afghanistan.

“We must also push for maximum economic and other sanctions for the Russian state and those running it.

“The message from Aberystwyth - and across Wales - is 100% support for the people of Ukraine, as well as the peaceful people of Russia.

“Once again people in Aberystwyth have turned out in good numbers to demonstrate our connectedness and solidarity with smaller nations, and our support for international peace.”

Dr Jenny Mathers of Aberystwyth University’s International Politics Department, wh is an expert on Russian politics and security, also spoke to the crowd on how they can support the Ukrainian people.

People in Wales are also being asked this evening to light a candle in their window to show support for the people of Ukraine.

Light a candle

Mid and West Wales MS Eluned Morgan

Mid and West Wales MS Eluned Morgan is asking households across Wales to light a candle in the window this evening to let light shine for peace.

The act of solidarity is the first of a series of events being organised including a crowdfunding campaign for medical equipment and a vigil on the steps of the Senedd to be held this week.

Eluned Morgan MS said: “We are witnessing a horrific act of aggression by Russia towards the people of the Ukraine with scores of civilian lives lost since Russian forces crossed the border and missile strikes struck civilian targets since last Thursday.

“People have been asking me how we can help. As ordinary people, we can show our support for the Ukraine and her people by lighting a candle and tweeting those images with the #StandwithUkraine hashtag. I know vigils are being organised across the region in the coming days and there is the event in Cardiff Bay planned this week that people can attend.”

Earlier this week, fellow MS colleague Mick Antoniw who has family connections in the Ukraine returned from a fact finding trip days before the invasion began. He has established a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for vital medical equipment to treat civilians who are becoming casualties of this invasion.