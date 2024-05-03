Police have arrested a 43-year-old man after a linesman was allegedly punched during a non-league football match.
It follows circulation online of footage of a man seemingly punching a linesman at the North Wales Coast football Amlwch v Penrhyndeudraeth game.
The public has been asked not to share the video.
The match on 27 April finished 0-8 to Penrhyn who said it was a “fantastic result and performance from the lads”, but “the game was marred by an incident which occurred approximately 15 minutes into the game when a Penrhyn player, acting as a voluntary linesman, was assaulted”.
The club say they are supporting the player but won’t comment further “as the matter has been reported to the police”.
North Wales Coast Football Association (NWCFA) also urge people not to share the video.
“This incident is currently being investigated by the police,” they said.
“Whilst this is an ongoing investigation, we would urge people not to share the video or comment as this could impact any investigation.
“The incident will be investigated accordingly on conclusion of the police investigation.”
Sharing NWCFA’s post, Penrhydeudraeth ask people to remove the video from their social media, stating “it’s a matter for the police and we do not want anything impacting their investigation”.
North Wales Police said on Wednesday, 1 May: “We can confirm that we are investigating an assault at Amlwch Town FC’s grounds on Saturday, April 27th.
“We can also confirm that we are aware of the footage being circulated on social media and ask that people do not share to avoid potentially prejudicing any legal proceedings.
“Police enquiries continue and we are urging anybody who may have mobile phone footage showing the incident to contact us as soon as possible quoting reference number 24000385680.”