Roof repairs at Dol Hendre flats in Tywyn are “not fit for purpose” says resident Sue Griffith, but changes to management and insurance companies since then have left her in limbo.
Storm Eunice wreaked havoc on Dol Hendre’s roof in February 2022, flooding the flats below and forcing residents to move into temporary accommodation until the damage could be fixed and the waterlogged flats made safe.
That process took months but residents were finally able to return home. However, almost four years later, water pools on the roof, dripping sounds can be heard between flat walls and Sue fears her home will reflood.
Residents have been told they must pay for regular repairs and maintenance or find the money for a new roof. Sue, who lives on the top floor, says she and most of her neighbours are struggling to afford either option.
She said: “We are in a catch-22 situation to keep the roof watertight but we can’t afford to repair or replace it.
“I’ve more or less given up. We can’t get help anywhere.
“I understand what the management company are saying, that someone has to pay for it and they can’t, but we can hear intermittent dripping type noises in the wall between us and next door. We are on the top floor. We are worried we’ll get water in the flat again and the redecoration will be damaged. Our flat is nice and we’re proud of it. Every time we have rain or a storm we worry we will get water damage, damp and a ruined flat.
“We understand Metro PM is limited in what they can do but someone must be liable for the roof.”
MS Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “This situation is totally unacceptable. The tenants here in Dol Hendre had the reasonable expectation that the repairs, for which they paid, would be carried out to the highest standard and that they would be guaranteed under warranty for 10 years. That is the bare minimum they should be able to expect.
“Many of the tenants have forked out life changing sums of money and have been let down. For many of my constituents in this case they are retired and this is a stress they could do without.”
But the roof was not guaranteed for 10 years. Aviva insurance said: “Residents were offered two options: a like-for-like replacement under their policy or an upgraded rubber roof with a 20-year guarantee, which required a contribution from the residents. They chose the former, which was completed with a 12-month guarantee. Since those repairs, we have not received any claims or reports of damage.
“Our records show Dol Hendre Flats is no longer insured by Aviva, so any concerns about water ingress should be raised with the managing agent or freeholder, who can make a claim with their current insurer.”
MetroPM confirmed they were not the management company when the roof was replaced and “are not liable for paying for a full roof replacement”, adding that “if residents wish for a full roof replacement, it will be covered via service charge”.
