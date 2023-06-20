Llanfair Art Group have had a special farewell tea to wish member Jan Spicer good luck as she moves away from the area.
Jan, who lives in Llandanwg, has been a member of the group for over a quarter of a century.
Friends are sad to see her go but she was treated to a super summer tea. Cakes and strawberries were provided by Donna Radley, while Natasha Etchells brought fresh fruit from her garden.
Chairlady Marwion Wagstaff wished Jan good luck on behalf of the group.
Jean Story, who is pictured on the right, is the group’s longest standing member.
