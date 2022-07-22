Art group members ready for summer exhibition

Saturday 23rd July 2022
Art by Rosy Berry will feature in Llanfair Art Group’s exhibition
Art by Rosy Berry will feature in the exhibition (Rosy Berry )

MEMBERS of Llanfair Art Group are busy gearing up for their summer exhibition, sorting through pictures, framing them for display and putting rotas together for people to man the display.

This the group’s first exhibition for three years because of coronavirus restrictions.

The exhibition, in the Neuadd Goffa just next to Harlech Castle, runs from Saturday, 23 July to Friday, 5 August, and admission is free.

Pictured, above and below, are just some of the pieces you will be able to see on display at the hall.

A painting of Criccieth, by Marion, for Llanfair Art Group
A painting of Criccieth, by Marion (Llanfair Art Group )
