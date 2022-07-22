Art group members ready for summer exhibition
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Saturday 23rd July 2022 12:00 pm
Share
Art by Rosy Berry will feature in the exhibition (Rosy Berry )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
MEMBERS of Llanfair Art Group are busy gearing up for their summer exhibition, sorting through pictures, framing them for display and putting rotas together for people to man the display.
This the group’s first exhibition for three years because of coronavirus restrictions.
The exhibition, in the Neuadd Goffa just next to Harlech Castle, runs from Saturday, 23 July to Friday, 5 August, and admission is free.
Pictured, above and below, are just some of the pieces you will be able to see on display at the hall.
A painting of Criccieth, by Marion (Llanfair Art Group )
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |