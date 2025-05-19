The now annual Drefach charity tractor run took place last Sunday with a record breaking 138 tractors registered for the popular run near Llanybydder.
With all money raised being shared between the Alzheimers Society and the local Club Cledlyn in the village there were plenty of club members on hand helping to man road junctions as well as help setting out the field with event organiser Peter Davies who himself has supported numerous other charity tractor run events near and far.
The sun shone down all day an action and raffle took place before the run set off on the 20 mile circular run taking in a loop around Capel y Groes, Fish and Anchor, up to Maestir where a 15 minute halt was had to admire the surrounding views. The route continued down to Cribyn and up past Troydyrhiw farm and over to Gorsgoch before descending back to Drefach and the finish via the mushroom farm where dinner awaited the drivers in the field.
To date with some money still coming in the run has raised over £5,300,00 Peter & Caroline Davies would like to thanks all the drivers for their support as well as those that have donated towards the day, Evans Bros Auctioneers and also Gordon Lonsdale for the use of Maesyronnen field for the start and finish venue, the Clwb Cledlyn marshals for their hard work and the food van for their services.