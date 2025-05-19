To date with some money still coming in the run has raised over £5,300,00 Peter & Caroline Davies would like to thanks all the drivers for their support as well as those that have donated towards the day, Evans Bros Auctioneers and also Gordon Lonsdale for the use of Maesyronnen field for the start and finish venue, the Clwb Cledlyn marshals for their hard work and the food van for their services.