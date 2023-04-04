Jane Lloyd is an artist and art teacher from Arthog, in Meirionnydd.
She specialises in drawing and painting bespoke and one-off commissions of wildlife, pets, and portraits.
“My portfolio of work is inspired by my fascination with the natural world that surrounds me, and the patterns of Welsh blankets,” Jane explained. “The two combined provide a celebration of the delicate balance of nature and a desire to honour traditional cultural heritage.
“My work is realistic and precise. I love being able to bring my drawings and paintings to life using fine details for the intricate patterns and light on the wings of a bee or dragonfly or the reflection in the eye of a tiger. Add to this the geometrical vibrant designs of the blankets and you have an unique and charming combination.”
In March, Jane took part in a successful exhibition in London, where she spoke with newsreader Huw Edwards about her recent work.
It was Jane’s first time exhibiting in London, and she did so as part of Wales Week London and the Exhibition of Contemporary Welsh Art. The exhibition featured four of Jane’s pieces recent works. Jane said she was “thrilled to have the opportunity to exhibit my works in London as part of Wales Week. It was an honour to be able to share my vision with art lovers in such a vibrant city. I hope that my drawings and paintings inspired a sense of wonder and joy in those who viewed them, and that they saw see the beauty and magic of Wales.”
Having moved to Wales at the age of eight, Jane has learned Welsh and is now able to speak it fluently. Living in Gwynedd, she draws inspiration from the natural world and its many wonders.
Jane is currently preparing her work for display in Celf Aran Arts in Dolgellau and, from this April, she will be a permanent member within the group which is a cooperative of local artists and craftspeople. In addition, she has also been involved in the local community, providing workshops in schools and online. From lino printing to chocolate portraits, Jane wants to share her skills and passion for art with others to “inspire the next generation of artists”.
Find out more about Jane artwork at www.janelloydartist.weebly.com