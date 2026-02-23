On Friday, 6 March, at 7.30pm in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, the Molino Duo (flautist Sarah Fletcher and classical guitarist Leigh Matthews), together with Duo Sereniti (Leigh Matthews & soprano Holly Morris), will bring an entertaining and varied programme to Dolgellau.
Leigh Matthews graduated from the Birmingham Conservatoire in 1993.
As a solo guitarist she has performed in music festivals at Cheltenham, Lichfield and Tamworth, and her ensemble playing has taken her to the Royal Festival Hall in London. She moved to Tywyn in 2005 and worked as Head of Music at Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn for several years, before becoming Head of Music at Swindon Academy; 2019 saw her return to Tywyn and fulfil her dream of setting up her own music school, 'Totaleigh Music'.
Sarah Fletcher spent most of her childhood in West Yorkshire, studied at Bretton Hall for a B.A. in Music, and in 1994 graduated from Lancaster University with an M.Phil. in ‘Twentieth Century Flute Techniques and Repertoire’. Since 1995 she has been a loyal member of the Wolverhampton Music Service, making a musical difference to the lives of hundreds of young musicians throughout the City.
Holly Morris graduated from the University of Chichester Conservatoire in Musical Theatre and Cabaret Performance, and also studied Classical Vocals at Bath Spa University. As a skilled actress and singer she has played lead roles in amateur productions including We Will Rock You, Grease, and Oliver, and she continues to perform at a variety of events and functions including her own community music workshops. Since moving to Tywyn in 2023 Holly has become a popular local perfomer and vocal tutor for Totaleigh Music (she is one of Leigh’s former music students from Swindon Academy); together they have formed Duo Sereniti, to share their love of performing songs of many genres.
Sarah and Leigh formed The Molino Duo in 1998 with a view to bringing the broad repertoire of flute and guitar to a wider audience. Over the years the duo has performed at many prestigious places, including Shugborough Hall and Trentham Gardens in Staffordshire, Wolverhampton Civic Hall, and Polesworth Abbey in Warwickshire.
Appearing together, the two duos will showcase their skills in a richly varied programme that will have plenty in it for all tastes, and will contrast well with the preceding piano recital and chamber music evening in the seven-concert series.
