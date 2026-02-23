Holly Morris graduated from the University of Chichester Conservatoire in Musical Theatre and Cabaret Performance, and also studied Classical Vocals at Bath Spa University. As a skilled actress and singer she has played lead roles in amateur productions including We Will Rock You, Grease, and Oliver, and she continues to perform at a variety of events and functions including her own community music workshops. Since moving to Tywyn in 2023 Holly has become a popular local perfomer and vocal tutor for Totaleigh Music (she is one of Leigh’s former music students from Swindon Academy); together they have formed Duo Sereniti, to share their love of performing songs of many genres.