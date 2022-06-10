Art to raise awareness

An example of the work on show at the School of Art ( School of Art )

An exhibition of work relating to climate change has opened at the School of Art at Aberystwyth University.

Art+Science, a Ceredigion based charity that is devoted to using the arts to raise awareness about climate change, has held an annual competition for the last two years for students at HE and FE art schools and colleges in Ceredigion.

Robert Davies, speaking on behalf of Art+Science, explains: “Each year we invite the students to make a piece of art, in any media (film, painting, photography, fashion, textiles etc) that relates to the changing climate and the human impacts we see.”

This year’s competition was called ‘+ Positive’ and asked for work that celebrates positive responses to climate change or mitigations to off-set human activity.

A number of finalists were selected to exhibit their work at the School of Art, Aberystwyth University.

The annual Gwenllian Ashley art prize, named in memory of the well-loved art curator, was awarded at the opening event (at the time of the Cambrian News going to press).

The exhibition will also show work by the finalists from the 2021 competition. In all, 18 students will be exhibiting their work. This stimulating exhibition is on show until 14 June, and members of the public are invited to come to see the work by new artists who have a vision for a better future.