Artist displays works in coffee shop

Rich Jones is a landscape artist living in Porthmadog.

He has a small exhibition in 120 Coffee And Art coffee shop in the town.

“After a hiatus of more than 20 years, I took up drawing again and progressed to painting, showing my work on Instagram where Hannah and Paul (owners of the coffee shop) saw my work and offered me an exhibition slot,” Rich explained.

“That inspired me to produce more work and sell prints of my art on my Facebook page, Art By Rich Elwyn, and I’ve also dipped my toe in the world of craft fairs.”