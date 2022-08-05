Artist launches new exhibition

“I am aware of the complex patterns hidden in my surroundings and have been lucky enough to see parts of Wales not many people have access to; the far corners of fields, lost little lanes, into farmyards and into people’s lives. I know the cold, I know drenching rain, I know summer heat, I know weather, I know the seasons, I know the light, I know the trees, I know what stone looks and feels like, I know the countryside, and the lie of the land.