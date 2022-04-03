Artist raises thousands in son’s memory

A BEREAVED mother, who has been selling her art work to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance for “many years”, has donated £1,000 to the charity. Aberystwyth based former nurse and artist Margaret Worrall’s son, Ian, tragically died in 2007 following a crash on the A48 near Carmarthen. Margaret has since started creating and selling artwork to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance, in memory of Ian, raising over £8,000 for the charity so far. Margaret and her husband, Jim, presented the most recent cheque, for £1,000, to Wales Air Ambulance pilot Paul Cakebread. Margaret has lived in Aberystwyth for 60 years. She worked as a community nurse at Aberystwyth General Hospital for 12 years and then a practice nurse at Church Surgery for 21 years until her retirement in 2008. The self-taught artist joined Ceredigion Art Society in 2004. She assumed the position of chairperson in 2010 and 2014. Speaking to the Cambrian News in 2019, Margaret said: “In 2005 I exhibited a painting in Ceredigion Museum. It was sold to a visiting professor from Kentucky. “This is when I realised my work had value. “I decided to sell my paintings and cards to raise funds for Wales Air Ambulance. “After the loss of my son, Ian, I found painting was a great help in releasing my feeling into the subject. “I’m painting, therefore, to raise funds in my son’s memory.”